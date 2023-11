Binnington is expected to start in Wednesday's road game versus Colorado, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington has a 2-2-1 record, 2.33 GAA and .926 save percentage in five contests this season. The Avalanche are 6-2-0 while being tied for 10th offensively with an average of 3.38 goals per game. However, Colorado suffered shutout losses to Pittsburgh and Buffalo on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, so Binnington will be facing a colder version of the Avalanche.