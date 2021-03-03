Binnington is slated to guard the crease for Wednesday's road clash with Anaheim, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington was given the night off versus Anaheim on Monday after being shelled to the tune of four goals on 19 shots in his previous appearances, which resulted in him getting the hook in the second period. With the extra time off, the 27-year-old netminder will look to end his four-game winless streak during which he registered a 3.90 GAA and .865 save percentage.