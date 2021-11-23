Binnington turned aside 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both Vegas tallies came in the first seven minutes of the game, but Binnington didn't lose his focus and shut the door the rest of the way, allowing St. Louis to eventually cruise to a fairly easy victory. The win snapped an 0-3-1 mini-slump for the 28-year-old netminder, and on the season he's now 7-5-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .914 save percentage.