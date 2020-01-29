Binnington gave up four goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Binnington allowed four goals for the third consecutive start, but he picked up the win this time. The 26-year-old improved to 23-8-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. Fantasy owners will appreciate the victory, but Binnington hasn't exactly been dominant since the start of December -- he's posted a 10-4-1 record and an .886 in 15 appearances in that span.