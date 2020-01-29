Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shaky in win
Binnington gave up four goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Binnington allowed four goals for the third consecutive start, but he picked up the win this time. The 26-year-old improved to 23-8-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. Fantasy owners will appreciate the victory, but Binnington hasn't exactly been dominant since the start of December -- he's posted a 10-4-1 record and an .886 in 15 appearances in that span.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tabbed for Tuesday's start•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets hook in Denver•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Drops result in overtime•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins third straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.