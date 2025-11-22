Binnington turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

He took a shutout into the third period, but the Isles finally got a puck past him with just over three minutes remaining and their own net empty. It was the first time since Oct. 18 that Binnington had allowed fewer than two goals in an outing, and the Blues' No. 1 netminder has gone 3-1-2 in six November starts with a .900 save percentage.