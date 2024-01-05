Binnington turned aside 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

After Conor Garland scored just 1:57 into the first period, Binnington responded by blanking Vancouver over the final two frames in an eventual 2-1 victory. It was a much-needed outing for the 30-year-old netminder, who'd gone 1-2-0 with a subpar .818 save percentage in his prior three starts while losing playing time to Joel Hofer. Overall, Binnington improved to 12-11-1 with a .902 save percentage and 3.14 GAA on the season. St. Louis' next game will come Saturday in Carolina.