Binnington stopped 40 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

His shutout bid got spoiled midway through the third period by Adrian Kempe, but Binnington otherwise stood tall as he made at least 40 saves for the second time in his last four starts. The 30-year-old netminder has kicked off March in impressive fashion, delivering a 1.98 GAA and .943 save percentage over five outings with a 3-2-0 record.