Blues' Jordan Binnington: Sharp in win over Rangers
Binnington stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
After Mika Zibanejad found the back of the net midway through the first period, Binnington shut down the Blueshirts and gave his squad a chance to take control of the game. The netminder has now won six straight starts, posting a dazzling 1.49 GAA and .934 save percentage over that hot streak.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking sixth straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Light workload in OT win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage against Islanders•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins wild one•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking fourth straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stingy once again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.