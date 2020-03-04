Binnington stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

After Mika Zibanejad found the back of the net midway through the first period, Binnington shut down the Blueshirts and gave his squad a chance to take control of the game. The netminder has now won six straight starts, posting a dazzling 1.49 GAA and .934 save percentage over that hot streak.