Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in Cup-clinching win
Binnington allowed only one goal on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
With the Blues needing a big performance in the winner-take-all game, Binnington delivered a shining effort. Only Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was able to beat the rookie netminder, and that came with 2:10 remaining in the third period. Binnington finished the playoffs with a 16-10 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Binnington will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this summer, and the 25-year-old will likely see a significant salary increase after being a catalyst for the Blues mid-season turn-around.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting do-or-die Game 7•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls apart in Game 6•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine for Game 6•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in pivotal Game 5•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Boston•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bounces back in Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...