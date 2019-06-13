Binnington allowed only one goal on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.

With the Blues needing a big performance in the winner-take-all game, Binnington delivered a shining effort. Only Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was able to beat the rookie netminder, and that came with 2:10 remaining in the third period. Binnington finished the playoffs with a 16-10 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Binnington will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this summer, and the 25-year-old will likely see a significant salary increase after being a catalyst for the Blues mid-season turn-around.