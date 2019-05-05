Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in hostile confines
Binnington stopped 22 of 23 shots to help lead St. Louis to a 4-1 road win over Dallas on Sunday.
Tyler Seguin was able to solve Binnington on Sunday afternoon, but the Stars would be shut out beyond that. Now tied at three, the series goes back to St. Louis for Game 7. Binnington, in 24 home starts this season (including playoffs), holds a record of 16-6-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .917 save percentage. He'll need to be at his best if St. Louis is to continue its postseason run.
