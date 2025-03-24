Binnington saved 31 of 32 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Outside of a tally in the second period from Nashville's Filip Forsberg, Binnington tended an elite game against a high volume of shots. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 23-21-4 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .898 save percentage in 49 appearances this season. Despite having a lower save percentage than the majority of his previous seasons, Binnington has been sensational since the 4 Nations Face-Off with an 8-2-0 record, a .906 save percentage and just 22 goals allowed in his 10 appearances during that stretch. He has been a large part of why St. Louis is on a six-game winning streak and is currently occupying a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. While he has alternated appearances in net with Joel Hofer over the past few weeks, Binnington is a must-start in all fantasy formats when he is slated to guard the crease.