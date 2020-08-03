Binnington allowed two goals on 38 shots Sunday in a 2-1 round-robin loss to Colorado.

The Blues were outshot 16-4 in the opening period but Binnington allowed his teammates to escape with a 1-0 lead. The 27-year-old suffered the loss after Ryan Graves tied the game on an odd-man rush in the third period and Nazem Kadri broke the deadlock with one-tenth of a second left in regulation. Binnington made 50 regular-season appearances, going 30-13-7 with a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage.