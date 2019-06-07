Binnington stopped 38 of 39 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

The rookie goalie had one of his best performances of the playoffs, facing nearly twice as many shots as his Bruins counterpart, Tuukka Rask. Binnington's excellent outing gives the Blues a 3-2 series lead. He's allowed just three goals on 62 shots since being pulled in Game 3, and he's a virtual guarantee to start Sunday's Game 6 with a chance to give the Blues their first Stanley Cup.