Binnington turned aside 36 of 37 shots Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to San Jose.

Binnington was tremendous in piling up a season high for saves, his lone blemish a Marcus Sorensen rebound goal on the power play late in the second period. Binnington also denied Ryan Donato, Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc in the shootout before Tomas Hertl finally solved him. The 27-year-old has started all four games for the Blues this season, going 2-1-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage. Binnington and the Blues will host Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday.