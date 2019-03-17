Binnington turned aside 40 of 41 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

The normally stout Blues defense left a lot of gaps in this one, but Binnington was more than up to the challenge, and set a new season high in saves in the process. The 25-year-old now boasts an incredible 17-4-1 record with a 1.77 GAA and .931 save percentage, and his out-of-nowhere performance has carried St. Louis to the verge of a playoff berth.