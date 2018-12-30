The Blues reassigned Binnington to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

Binnington has appeared in two games with the Blues this season, but both were in relief with the game well out of hand. He allowed four goals on 25 shots. Binnington will look to get some work in the minors before the Blues start playing back-to-back games later in January, and he'll likely be recalled at that time.

More News
Our Latest Stories