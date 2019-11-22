Binnington recorded his first shutout of the season, making 40 saves during Thursday's 5-0 win over Calgary.

Binnington's dominance of the Pacific Division continued Thursday with his 11th win of the season, moving his record to 11-3-4. The Blues' netminder has only suffered one regulation defeat over his past nine starts, making Binnington a highly reliable option in goal for all fantasy formats. Next up for St. Louis is a home date with the Predators on Saturday.