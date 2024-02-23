Binnington stopped 38 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Binnington was stellar Thursday, turning aside 38 shots (including 16 on the power play) en route to his third shutout of the year. The 30-year-old netminder has been solid this season after a disappointing 2022 campaign -- he's now 20-15-2 with a .911 save percentage and 2.85 GAA through 38 starts. Binnington figures to be back between the pipes Saturday on the road versus the Red Wings.