Binnington made 23 saves in a 2-0 win over the Oilers on Saturday.
Binnington made a couple of big saves in the third period -- he stopped Zach Hyman from in close at 7:33 and then got leather on Evander Kane's shot from below the left circle at 8:52. It was his 11th NHL shutout and first of the season.
