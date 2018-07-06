Blues' Jordan Binnington: Signs new deal with St. Louis
Binnington agreed to terms with the Blues on a one-year, two-way contract Friday.
The Blues signed journeyman Chad Johnson to a one-year, $1.75 million contract when the free-agent signing period opened Sunday. He'll presumably be the one to spell No. 1 goalie Jake Allen from time-to-time, but Binnington should be a nice contingency plan since he's been associated with the Blues ever since they took him in the third round (88th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Still, he's only drawn into one NHL game to date, so fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach to Binnington.
