Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension with the Blues on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington signed a two-year bridge deal in July of 2019 after bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to St. Louis. He's now reaping the rewards of betting on himself. The 27-year-old is signed through the 2026-27 season as one of the key pieces of the Blues' corps. Through 19 games this season, Binnington has recorded a .908 save percentage, a 2.69 GAA and a 9-6-3 record.