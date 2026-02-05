Binnington stopped 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Binnington nearly got this game to overtime, but Jamie Benn tallied with 23 seconds left in the third period to break the Blues' hearts. This was Binnington's seventh straight regulation loss, and he's allowed at least four goals in five of those defeats. The Team Canada goalie has an 8-17-6 record with a 3.65 GAA and an .864 save percentage over 32 appearances this season. It's unclear if he'll get much playing time at the Olympics, but if he does, he should benefit from having a much stronger team in front of him. That could be the spark Binnington needs to get his NHL season back on track after the break.