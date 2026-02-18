Binnington is expected to start for Team Canada against Czechia in Wednesday's quarterfinals matchup, per Sportsnet.

Although Binnington has struggled with St. Louis this campaign, posting an 8-17-6 record, 3.65 GAA and .864 save percentage in 32 outings, he's turned aside 38 of 40 shots across two appearances for Canada in this Olympic tournament. He'll also be facing the same team he earned a 5-0 victory against during round-robin play Thursday. Czechia does have some top offensive talent, including Tomas Hertl, Martin Necas and David Pastrnak. However, Czechia might be held back somewhat by fatigue after earning a 3-2 victory over Denmark on Tuesday in a qualification game.