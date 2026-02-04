Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to face Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Wednesday.
Binnington has lost his past six outings while posting a 4.38 GAA and an .829 save percentage. That gives him an 8-16-6 record, 3.60 GAA and .866 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2025-26. Dallas has won their past five games while outscoring the competition 19-14 over that stretch.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Loses sixth straight outing•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Struggles continue in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Friday•