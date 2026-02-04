Binnington is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Wednesday.

Binnington has lost his past six outings while posting a 4.38 GAA and an .829 save percentage. That gives him an 8-16-6 record, 3.60 GAA and .866 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2025-26. Dallas has won their past five games while outscoring the competition 19-14 over that stretch.