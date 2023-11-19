Binnington is expected to guard the road net Saturday versus LA, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is 2-0-0 with a 1.15 GAA and a .963 save percentage over his last three contests. That's a particularly good stretch, but he's also having a strong campaign overall with a 2.24 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 11 outings, though he has a mediocre 5-4-1 record, partially due to underwhelming offensive support. Scoring hasn't been an issue for the Kings this year -- they rank second in scoring with 3.87 goals per game.