Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Thurday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is 6-6-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. He has looked better the last two games, giving up five goals on 70 shots. Binnington really struggled the previous two games, allowing nine goals on only 33 shots. The Sabres are tied for 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.91 goals per game.