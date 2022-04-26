Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Avalanche.

Binnington wasn't great in his last appearance Saturday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on just 20 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to six games in a road matchup with a slumping Colorado team that's lost four straight contests.