According to Lou Korac of NHL.com, Binnington was in the starter's net during morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Kings.

Binnington was fantastic Wednesday against the Sharks, stopping 37 of 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to insufficient goal support. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to get back in the win column in a home matchup with an LA squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this campaign, 15th in the NHL.