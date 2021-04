Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's road matchup with Minnesota.

Binnington has been sharp recently, securing back-to-back victories over the Avalanche while posting a 2.01 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He'll try to secure a third straight win in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Wild team that's won seven straight games.