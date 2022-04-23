Per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against Arizona.
Binnington has been excellent over the past two weeks, picking up four straight wins while posting a 4-0-0 GAA and an admirable 1.75 GAA and .944 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 18th victory of the season in a highly favorable road matchup with a Coyotes team that's 10-27-2 at home this year.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Winning streak up to four•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First goalie off Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Rides offense to easy win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Strong effort in win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Buffalo•