Per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against Arizona.

Binnington has been excellent over the past two weeks, picking up four straight wins while posting a 4-0-0 GAA and an admirable 1.75 GAA and .944 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 18th victory of the season in a highly favorable road matchup with a Coyotes team that's 10-27-2 at home this year.