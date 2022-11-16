Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Chicago.

Binnington has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 2.33 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 29-year-old goaltender will try to secure his seventh victory of the season in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.