Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Sabres.

Binnington struggled in his last start Saturday against Chicago, surrendering four goals on just seven shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss in the second period of the eventual 5-3 loss. He'll try to get back on track in a home matchup with a surging Buffalo team that's won three straight games.