Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to patrol the road crease versus the Ducks on Saturday.

Binnington struggled in his last appearance March 15 against the Wild, surrendering five goals on just 24 shots before receiving a match penalty and being ejected from the eventual 8-5 loss. The 29-year-old netminder was given a two-game suspension for his actions in that contest. He'll try to return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Anaheim team that's lost five of its last six games.