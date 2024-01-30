Binnington is on track to guard the home goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington played pretty well in his last start Friday versus the Kraken, turning aside 33 of 36 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 30-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a favorable home matchup with a Columbus team that's 6-11-6 on the road this year.