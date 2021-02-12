Binnington is expected to be between the pipes on the road against Arizona on Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Binnington has conceded three goals in each of his previous trio of appearances in which he posted a .900 save percentage. It could be a light workload for the netminder Friday, as the Coyotes are averaging just 27.9 shots (fifth fewest in the league).
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Fortunes fade late•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing off against Coyotes•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls to Coyotes on Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting against Arizona•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Claims fourth straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage versus Coyotes•