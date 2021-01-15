Binnington was the first goalie off the ice Friday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll get the road start versus Colorado.
Binnington excelled in the first game of the season Wednesday, in which he stymied Nathan MacKinnon and company to the tune of just one goal allowed on 27 shots. The 27-year-old netminder should expect to face significant pressure from the Avs on Friday, especially after Gabriel Landeskog was restored to the first line.
