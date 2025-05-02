Binnington is slated to start Friday's Game 6 at home against the Jets.
Binnington is coming off a road loss Wednesday in which he turned aside 21 of 25 shots (.840 save percentage). That start matched his worst outing of the Blues' first-round series, but he'll attempt to force a Game 7 with a win Friday. He's been much more effective at home during the playoffs, going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .940 save percentage.
