Binnington is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's road clash with Colorado, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has been seemingly unstoppable over the past three weeks, racking up six straight wins while posting an admirable 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage. The 26-year-old will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a slumping Avalanche squad that's lost three straight games.