Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start in Colorado
Binnington is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's road clash with Colorado, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington has been seemingly unstoppable over the past three weeks, racking up six straight wins while posting an admirable 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage. The 26-year-old will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a slumping Avalanche squad that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.