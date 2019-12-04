Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start in Pittsburgh
According to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Penguins.
Binnington has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a rock-solid .924 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will try to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a Pittsburgh club that's 10-3-2 at home this year.
