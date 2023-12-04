Binnington is set to patrol the crease on the road against the Golden Knights on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has allowed four or more goals in three of his last five outings, posting a 4.45 GAA and .879 save percentage to go with a 2-1-0 record in that span. Backup Joel Hofer hasn't fared much better, losing each of his previous two games, so the Blues look set to roll with Binnington and hope he can rediscover his game.