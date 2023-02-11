Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday and is set to defend the home crease versus Arizona, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has lost his last four starts, giving up 14 goals on 105 shots. He is 18-18-3 with a 3.27 GAA and .892 save percentage. He will try and turn things around against the Coyotes, who are averaging 2.60 goals per game, fifth worst in the NHL.