Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Saturday
With Jake Allen getting the nod for Friday's clash with Columbus, Binnington is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has played extremely well in the month of November, registering a 3-0-1 record while posting an admirable 1.91 GAA and .930 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Ducks team that's lost five straight games.
