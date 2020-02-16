Binnington is the projected starter for Sunday's road game versus the Predators, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has allowed three or more goals in eight straight games, but he played quite well Thursday by steering away 46 of 52 shots in an overtime loss to Vegas. He'll look to bounce back on the second game of a home-and-home series against the Preds, who won Saturday's clash 4-3 with Jake Allen in net for the Blues.