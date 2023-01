Binnington is expected to guard the road net against New Jersey on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington has won two of his last three starts, but he's allowed 10 goals on 78 shots over that span. The 29-year-old is 14-12-3 with a 3.21 GAA and .893 save percentage in 29 contests in 2022-23. New Jersey has lost nine of its last 12 games, which has reduced its record to 24-11-3.