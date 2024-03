Binnington is expected to guard the cage at home versus the Flames on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has suffered just one regulation loss in his last five outings, going 3-1-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .923 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder should continue to see the majority of the workload down the stretch, though if the Blues find themselves outside of the playoff hunt, they could turn to Joel Hofer a little more.