Binnington is expected to guard the crease at home versus Calgary on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington went 3-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA in his previous five outings, including a 27-save victory over the Flames. The young netminder has excelled against the Pacific Division in his career, as he posted a 9-3-2 record with one shutout and a .915 save percentage.