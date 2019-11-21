Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Thursday
Binnington is expected to guard the crease at home versus Calgary on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington went 3-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA in his previous five outings, including a 27-save victory over the Flames. The young netminder has excelled against the Pacific Division in his career, as he posted a 9-3-2 record with one shutout and a .915 save percentage.
