Binnington is the projected starter for Tuesday's home game versus the Hurricanes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Jets, allowing three goals on 31 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back and pick up his 24th win of the season in a home matchup with a Carolina club that's gone 3-1-0 in its last four games.