Binnington stopped 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Blues took their foot off the gas in the third period, allowing the Coyotes to force overtime. Binnington was far from excellent in this one, but he did enough to get his fifth win in a row. The 28-year-old is up to 18-13-4 with a 3.10 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 36 appearances. The Blues' road trip continues in Anaheim on Sunday -- a game Ville Husso is likely to start.