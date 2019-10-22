Binnington stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

Granted, it wasn't the busiest night between the pipes but Binnington helped hand Colorado just its second loss and he became the first goaltender this year to hold the Avs to one goal. Binnington also snapped his personal three-game losing skid. He'll have a chance to string together back-to-back wins Thursday against the Kings.