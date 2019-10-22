Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slows down high-scoring Avs
Binnington stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Colorado.
Granted, it wasn't the busiest night between the pipes but Binnington helped hand Colorado just its second loss and he became the first goaltender this year to hold the Avs to one goal. Binnington also snapped his personal three-game losing skid. He'll have a chance to string together back-to-back wins Thursday against the Kings.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stopping pucks against Avs•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers third straight defeat•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Vancouver•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls in OT•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looks to bounce back Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't keep Habs at bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.