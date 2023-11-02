Binnington allowed four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Binnington had two wins over his first three outings of the season, but he's now lost three in a row while allowing 12 goals on 92 shots in that span. The 30-year-old goalie was very streaky in 2022-23, and fantasy managers probably don't want to see that roller-coaster ride continue this year. Look for Binnington and Joel Hofer to split the Blues' upcoming back-to-back with home games Friday versus the Devils and Saturday versus the Canadiens.